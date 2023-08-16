(The Center Square) — More than 4,700 Vermonters have applied for federal disaster aid in the wake of this summer's catastrophic flooding as members of the state's congressional delegation push for more federal assistance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has distributed about $12.7 million in aid to 2,300 Vermonters through its Individuals and Households Program since the state was hammered by storms and flooding in July, according to newly released data.
The aid, authorized under a federal disaster declaration, includes money for home repairs, financial assistance for displaced homeowners, renters and other needs.
But the figures show more than half of those who've applied for FEMA assistance were either denied or are still waiting for a final determination from the federal agency.
Meanwhile, at least $8.9 million in Small Business Administration loans have been distributed in Vermont since the flooding, including loans to individuals, businesses and nonprofits.
FEMA has also paid out $6.2 million in claims to National Flood Insurance Program policyholders, accounting for about 10% of homeowners and 2% of renters who applied for assistance had flood insurance.
The newly released data comes as members of the state's congressional delegation call on the Biden administration to provide more financial assistance to Vermonters impacted by the flooding.
In a letter to Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, and Peter Welch, D-VT, request "ample funding" from Congress for a disaster supplemental appropriations bill "that meets the needs of our state, with a significant focus on funding for long-term disaster response and mitigation work."
“We ask you to work closely with Congress to move this funding bill expeditiously, so important federal resources for disaster response and recovery become available to states like Vermont as quickly as possible," the lawmakers wrote.
The lawmakers said thousands of homes and hundreds of businesses have reported significant damage from the floods "that they will not be able to recover or rebuild without federal support."
"Furthermore, many homeowners, including manufactured housing residents, whose homes were destroyed during the storm are receiving only a fraction of the funding needed to acquire new and sufficient housing," they wrote.
Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott, is also seeking congressional aid to help the state recover from the devastating floods, which prompted more than 200 water rescues, nearly 90 road closures along major routes, and damage to over 200 miles of rail in the state-owned rail system.
Last week, the Biden administration asked Congress to provide more than $12 billion to replenish federal disaster funds as part of a special appropriations bill in response to a summer of heat and devastating storms.
It's unclear how much Vermont will be getting, if anything, from the supplemental funding bill.
Vermonters can continue to request FEMA assistance under the relief program through Jan. 14, 2025, according to the agency. The funds will be distributed on a rolling basis.