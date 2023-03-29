(The Center Square) – Vermont is saddled with one of the highest taxpayer burdens in the nation, a new study says.
WalletHub released its “2023’s Tax Burden By State” report that shows Vermont has the fourth highest tax burden. The report takes into consideration property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes as a share of personal income to formulate its ranking.
The report, which uses data from the Tax Policy Center, scored states on how those taxes affect residents’ income. It illustrates how the tax burden measures the proportion of what residents pay in state and local taxes.
James N. Mohs, an associate professor of accounting and taxation at the University of New Haven, said economic growth is stunted by state tax burdens.
“As we have been witnessing, there is a demonstrative burden between state tax burdens and economic growth,” Mohs said in a statement. “Higher tax rates lead to relocations. Both individuals and businesses tend to leave high-tax jurisdictions.”
Vermont's overall tax burden is 10.28%. The state ranked second with a 4.98% property tax burden; 27th with an individual income tax burden of 2.07%; and 27th with a 3.23% sales and excise tax burden.
Mohs said the rate of relocations is directly correlated with tax rates and the impact of infrastructure that, at times, can be costly.
“The infrastructure costs may often be indirect taxes and fees,” Mohs said. “When capital leaves states and services are not clawed back, increases in taxes and fees will have a downward impact on economic growth.”
He went on to say that property taxes are a regressive wealth tax that is assessed at the local level.
“Typically, they are used to fund the towns or cities’ operating budgets and fulfill their obligations,” Mohs said. “Many states offer credits for property taxes paid to the local jurisdiction to offset state income taxes or federally subsidized veterans and elderly credits to offset the property taxes.”