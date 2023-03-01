(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Scott said that while he supports Vermont’s efforts to transition to clean heat energy, he said the state needs to be realistic about what it can achieve.
Senate Bill 5 was the focus of the governor’s weekly press conference on Wednesday. The bill, if enacted, would work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the thermal energy sector, calling for electrification, decarbonization, and weatherization efforts for households across Vermont.
“It is too soon to estimate the impact on Vermont’s economy, households and businesses,” Scott said. “The way in which the Clean Heat Standard is implemented including the way in which clean heat credits are priced and how incentives or subsidies are offered to households and businesses must be established before meaningful analysis is possible.
“At the same time, those incentives or subsidies could be costly for the state, suggesting larger fiscal impacts in future years.”
The bill, which was the focus of a Senate panel hearing on Tuesday, calls for Vermont to move toward a uniform clean heat standard.
Scott discussed the financial ramifications that could be felt across the state if the proposal becomes law. He said the state needs to work on a thorough plan that would transition to carbon-free heating alternatives.
“So there’s no confusion, I want to be clear, my administration agrees with many of the same objectives as legislators, like reducing emissions from the thermal sector,” Scott said, “But, I firmly believe we need to help people make changes, not punish them.”
Scott reiterated his support of electrifying the thermal sector and believes there will be “long-term savings,” but it wouldn’t be proper to “ignore the fact that there are significant upfront costs.” He said those costs would be regressive and harmful to Vermont’s lower-income residents.
Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore said she stands by the cost estimate she provided, along with the principles the initiative represents.
“Transitions cost money, real money,” Moore said. “To date, my concerns and my cost estimate have been largely dismissed by the Legislature and advocates as ‘scare tactics.’ This is unfortunate. My goal in developing a ballpark estimate was to highlight what was missing from the discussion – careful consideration of the upfront cost of making big changes in how we heat our homes."
Moore pointed to a host of studies that “need to address carbon emissions generated from building heat” and there needs to be a detailed evaluation of the Clean Heat Standard and how it would affect Vermont residents.
She went on to say, “The simple fact is, we don’t yet know.”
“Despite the rhetoric, it is important to remember, as the governor said, there is no disagreement between the Legislature and the administration,” Moore said. “We need to transition from heating our homes and businesses with increasingly high-priced and volatile fossil fuels.”
Moore said that while the bill is on track to be completed in June, lawmakers are voting on an idea and not a plan.