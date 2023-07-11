(The Center Square) – As flooding ravages Vermont on Tuesday, the state received word that the White House has approved an emergency declaration for the Green Mountain State.
An emergency declaration was made early Tuesday morning by President Joe Biden, who is currently in Lithuania and has ordered federal assistance for Vermont, which will supplement the state’s response to emergency conditions.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott tweeted, “@POTUS Biden has approved my request for an emergency declaration covering all 14 counties. This allows the federal government flexibility to deploy equipment and resources necessary for our disaster relief response.”
According to a release, the emergency order authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to align disaster relief efforts designed to lessen the hardship and suffering experienced by Vermonters.
In addition, the order grants assistance for required emergency measures authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act to save lives, protect property, public health, and safety.
The National Weather Services, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, issued hazardous weather outlook and flood warning alerts. The hazardous weather alert for northern New York and Vermont warns of flooding, while a flood warning remained in place through the morning as flooding occurred.
Under the order, FEMA is granted the power to identify, mobilize, and provide equipment and resources to lessen the impacts of the emergency, including mass car, evacuation, and shelter support at 75% of federal funding.
According to a release, FEMA’s William F. Roy has been selected to coordinate the federal response recovery in affected areas of the state.