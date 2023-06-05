(The Center Square) – An essential piece of housing legislation is now law in Vermont.
Gov. Phil Scott signed Senate Bill 100 on Monday afternoon, which is designed to spur more progress in addressing the state’s housing shortage. The new law will bring more regulatory reforms to the housing sector.
“This bill represents what we can get done when we all come to the table, work through our differences, and reach compromise to the benefit of all Vermonters, especially our most vulnerable and marginalized,” Scott said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on turning the tide of this housing crisis. More important work lies ahead, but this bill is a great start.”
The bill, known as the Housing Opportunities Made for Everyone Act, passed the Senate 19-11 on March 30, and the House 135-11 on May 9.
The HOME Act will bring up-to-date local zoning and land use regulations through higher-density developments where water and sewer services exist. In addition, the bill is designed to create more housing opportunities for Vermont residents, along with affordable homes.
The new law will create resources to aid the construction and rehabilitation of affordable and safe housing units across the state. It will prioritize low-income individuals and families, along with other vulnerable populations. The Vermont Housing Improvement Program will be expanded under the bill and promote housing options that are inclusive and accessible in renovations and new construction.
According to the bill, barriers to housing development will be lowered while not putting environmental protections at risk, aligning state and local land use policies so that more homes can be built in areas designated by the state.
In addition, municipal zoning reform will take place under the bill in residential districts that are served by water and sewer lines by lowering parking thresholds while increasing lot standards. The bill will allow for multi-unit dwellings and shelters to be constructed that will support low- and middle-income housing opportunities, which would go into effect in December 2024.
Under the bill, provisions have been added that would place funding to address the needs of homeowners and renters through the fiscal year 2024 budget.
“As I’ve said before, we can’t build housing in the clouds,” Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford said in a statement. “This bill creates opportunities to create new and more dense housing in the places we want it, rehab previously offline units, and reform our land and zoning laws, all of which will begin to address this housing crisis.”