(The Center Square) – Taking up a vote on the Senate’s override of the governor’s veto on the Clean Heat Standard could be conducted Thursday by the House of Representatives.
On Tuesday, the Senate voted 20-10 to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of Senate Bill 5, gaining the two-thirds margin by just one vote.
The measure initially passed the Senate and the House on April 28 and was sent to the governor for action. Scott vetoed the bill on Thursday, telling Vermonters “the risk” to the economy “is too great” and that “confusion around the language and the unknowns are too numerous.”
Senate Bill 5, an act that relates to affordability in meeting mandates greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector, would work to improve weatherization measures for state residents, including electrification and decarbonization as the state works to meet its climate plan that aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in all energy sectors.
Ethan Allen Institute polled 300 registered voters from May 1-4, and interviews were conducted online and by telephone, according to a release. The results were released Wednesday, illustrating how 40% of polled oppose the legislation, with only 27% favoring the measure.
According to a release from the public policy group, the poll illustrates that if the act were to raise heating costs,61% of those polled are against the bill's implementation, while 26% gave a nod of approval.
The poll also showed that 53% of those polled would vote against a senator or representative supporting the bill. In comparison, only 18% would vote for their representative in the Legislature, a 30-to-1 margin.
Meanwhile, poll results show that 64% of those polled feel Scott’s veto should be upheld, while just 18% favor sustaining the veto.
The public policy group said that while 31% of those polled strongly opposed the bill, only 13% strongly supported the legislation.