(The Center Square) – More than $1 million is headed to Vermont’s downtowns.
The Department of Housing and Community Development will distribute the funding through the Downtown Transportation Fund. The funding will go to seven municipalities, Gov. Phil Scott said, in Designated Downtowns and Designated Village Centers.
The funding will be put to work to support investment in public infrastructure, including streetscaping, parking, rail and bus facilities, bicycle and pedestrian safety, park enhancements, utilities and street lighting.
“The recent revitalization work in St. Johnsbury, St. Albans, and Waterbury through Downtown Transportation Fund grants has shown that increased public investment in downtowns attracts private investment, strengthens local economies, and improves the quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” Scott said in a statement. “Efforts like this are critical components of our work to grow the economy throughout Vermont.”
According to a release, the fund is a tool that helps municipalities finance transportation-related capital improvements. The program, since 1999, has supported 158 projects with more than $14 million across 35 communities. Those projects have garnered an additional $57 million in additional funds.
“Transportation infrastructure improvements can have profound positive effects on communities and the quality of life of individual Vermonters by offering more alternatives and enabling more active lifestyles,” Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said in a statement.
According to a release, Essex Junction will receive $200,000 for a park project along Main Street, and Fairlee will perform a sidewalk extension along Main Street with $200,000. Hardwick will also receive $200,000 to replace a pedestrian bridge.
According to a release, a sidewalk project in Hinesberg will receive $143,852; St. Johnsbury will receive $200,000 for street enhancement projects on Railroad and Pearl streets; and Vergennes will receive $38,493 for a sidewalk enhancement project on Basin Block. West Rutland will receive $172,091 for a sidewalk improvement project.