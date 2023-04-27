(The Center Square) – Brownfield remediation is the focus of a new state spending in Vermont.
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development will use $3.97 million in funding to clean up five brownfield sites across the state, Gov. Phil Scott said, from the Brownfield Revitalization Fund to create housing.
“This latest round of brownfield remediation projects continues our work of taking previously unusable sites and responsibly redeveloping them to create jobs, housing and opportunity for economic growth,” Scott said in a statement. “This is a key component of our strategy to make our communities more vibrant.”
Nearly $11 million, to date, has been dedicated to brownfield remediation in Vermont, according to a release. Act 74, the most significant state investment in the program, was recently announced, along with $6 million from Act 183, enacted during the 2022 legislative session instead of using funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The five projects awarded funding include Evernorth & Champlain Housing Trust in Colchester; 561-567 North Main Street LLC in Barre; Lamoille Build LLC in Cambridge; Lake & Maple LLC in St. Albans; and the Town of St. Johnsbury.
Evernorth & Champlain Housing Trust is expected to use $1.5 million to redevelop the former St. Michael’s College dormitories to create 64 residential units on a 3.17-acre site. Five jobs and one housing unit are expected to be created through a $38,000 investment at 561-567 North Main Street LLC by redeveloping a commercial/residential site.
“We are seeing increasing demand for this funding, which can support business retention and expansion, as well as critical housing and mixed-use redevelopments,” Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein said in a statement. “That is why we are asking the Legislature to invest an additional $10 million for this important work.”
Lamoille Build LLC will receive $441,234 to redevelop the former Jeffersonville Granary to revitalize the vacant commercial site for local food businesses to restore the property’s agricultural legacy.
Lake & Maple LLC will receive $793,360 to redevelop a contaminated parking lot to create 72 units of housing. St. Johnsburg is expected to use $1.2 million to redevelop a 16,700-square-foot former armory building. The project will reuse the infrastructure on the site.