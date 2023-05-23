(The Center Square) – The Vermont fiscal year 2024 budget is now in the hands of the governor.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Chittenden, transmitted the $8.45 billion fiscal document to Republican Gov. Phil Scott late Monday. The budget is a $202.8 million increase over the fiscal year 2023 budget in the general fund and a decrease of all funds by $193.9 million, including $231.1 million in one-time general funds.
The budget, Krowinski said, was delivered to Scott “weeks ahead of the traditional timeline.” Scott now has 10 days to sign the budget, veto it, or allow it to become law without a signature or veto. If the governor issues a veto, then the Legislature will start over with the budget.
“I urge Governor Scott to sign the budget without delay,” Krowinski said in a statement. “Over the last four months, the Legislature engaged in a comprehensive process, taking testimony, hearing from Vermonters, and carefully weighing the diverse range of budgetary needs. The budget before the governor has money that can be immediately allocated to communities in all 14 counties, including funding for transitional housing programs that are needed as soon as possible.
“Many housing and service providers have stated there is a critical need for additional staff, and there are funds in the budget that would allow for wage increases and the hiring of additional personnel. I am calling on the governor to act expeditiously, delivering critical aid to Vermonters in need of support and those that work every day to support them.”
The budget, according to the conference committee report, addressed emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic while meeting needs for pensions, transportation, and clean water, while at the same time addressing reserves and investments in housing, workforce, economic development, human services, and the environment.
According to a release, the budget prioritizes housing with a $211 million investment in assistance and support programs and the continued development of affordable housing units.
“Several federally funded programs designed to assist Vermonters during the pandemic and ongoing recovery were intended as temporary support systems,” Krowinski said in a statement. “One such program, the motel program, has been instrumental in supporting Vermonters. However, we knew that it would not be available in perpetuity.
“For nearly two years, we have asked the governor and his administration to present a plan to address the transition of people from the motel program into other housing. No comprehensive plan has ever been presented, and now municipalities across the state are forced to manage this transition on their own.”
Krowinski said it was the governor’s responsibility to “ensure the welfare of the state” and the “health and safety” of those living in the state.
“Not having a plan for those living in motels is a failure of leadership,” Krowinski said in a statement. “These individuals and families, who have relied on the motel program as a temporary lifeline, now face uncertainty and the risk of falling through the cracks.”