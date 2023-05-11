(The Center Square) – Despite the governor's objection, the Clean Heat Standard is coming to Vermont.
Needing a two-thirds majority vote to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of Senate Bill 5 on Thursday, the House of Representatives voted 107-42 to pass the measure, which one public policy group said could cost Vermonters billions of dollars in the coming years.
The bill, with implementation beginning immediately, relates to affordably meeting the mandated greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector through efficiency, weatherization measures, electrification, and decarbonization.
In an hour-long debate before the vote, representatives discussed their stances on the bill and whether the governor’s veto should be rejected or upheld. Speakers pointed to the costs that would be included for residents to equip their homes to meet the bill's specifications, and others said the bill would help residents save money in the long run.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the Public Utilities Commission and the Department of Public Service will have to finalize the clean heat credits and rules for clean heat standards.
The Ethan Allen Institute issued a report in late February illustrating that the bill “would become the state’s largest social program in history," as previously reported by The Center Square.
The public policy group further claimed the bill is a “regressive fuel surcharge that would negatively impact low- and moderate-income residents in the state. It says the legislation forces a “changeover in home heating fuel to electric” while featuring the installation of weatherization measures and heat pumps for thousands of residents. Ethan Allen said the “fuel surcharge will be passed through to people” and could raise fuel prices to $4 per gallon.
In his May 4 veto letter, Scott wrote, “The risk to Vermonters and our economy throughout the state is too great; the confusion around the language and the unknowns are too numerous; and we are making real and measure progress reducing emissions with a more thoughtful, strategic approach that is already in motion.”
Scott wrote on his official Facebook page Wednesday evening that he has “heard from many Vermonters living on fixed incomes that they simply cannot afford to pay more to heat their homes” and “nor do they have the capital to invest thousands of dollars to make efficiency upgrades to their homes.”