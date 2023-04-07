(The Center Square) — As Vermont’s push toward net zero emissions in the coming decades goes full steam ahead, the cost of making the transition feasible for the state’s low- and moderate-income residents has become a growing concern.
To that end, members of the House Committee on Environment and Energy are looking at ways of offering benefits to residents in both income brackets.
The committee on Friday continued its review of Senate Bill 5, which outlines a series of steps toward meeting Vermont’s climate plan that aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 across all energy sectors.
In recent weeks, the committee has been taking testimony from a variety of groups on the legislation. Ellen Czajkowski with the state Office of Legislative Counsel was on hand on Friday to go through the committee’s latest revisions to SB5.
Czajkowski’s review touched on a timeline for the full rollout of SB5, including the role the state Public Utility Commission will have in the implementation and oversight of the specific standards that will be put in place.
The complexity of the different pieces of the puzzle that need to come together in the years ahead prompted a question on what exactly the state House of Representatives is voting on in the bill. The Senate has already approved the legislation.
“You are voting on the full substance of what is in S5, which would authorize the PUC and the Department of Public Service to begin the work on this,” Czajkowski said, in response. “However, they will not be able to enact final rules, establishing the full details of the clean heat program, until at least two years from now, in 2025.”
If SB5 is enacted toward the midpoint of 2023, as projected, multiple state agencies will be tasked with a variety of reviews and analyses to establish standards. The PUC, for example, will bring forward a recommendation of how clean heat credits should be implemented and establish a list of rules for clean heat standards.
The process is expected to culminate in two years, after a series of public hearings and analyses, when the General Assembly adopts a final set of rules for clean heat standards.
As the House panel continues its review of SB5, the low- and moderate-income standards were loosely discussed at Friday’s session and will be dug into deeper in the coming weeks.
Several committee members indicated a desire to have clearer language in place within the bill.
“It sounds to me like this language is going to confuse many different groups of people, whether they’re low-income or moderate-income,” said Rep. Brian Smith, R-Derby. “I don’t think there’s real good clarification of who’s going to get what.”
The size and scope of clean heat credits and benefits also was discussed and will continue to be reviewed at upcoming committee meetings.
“I do think it’s fine to be explicit that commercial and industrial customers surely should benefit from this, but make it equitable,” said state Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury, who chairs the committee. “Is there anything left for single families? I don’t know how this affects others.”
Czajkowski said similar questions were raised in the Senate before that branch of the General Assembly adopted SB5.
“I do think there was equity concern, but they also didn’t necessarily have a ton of time to flesh out what these kinds of programs could be,” Czajkowski said.