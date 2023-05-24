(The Center Square) – Bridging the digital divide and spurring digital equity is the focus of a broadband plan in Vermont.
The Vermont Community Broadband Board is poised to kick off a project to enhance the state’s digital equity plan and close the gaps where broadband isn’t readily available. Additionally, the plan will work to ensure access to affordable broadband and knowledge of broadband equipment and how to use it.
“This is Vermont’s opportunity to build out broadband and do it right, and we want to hear from you,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “We are asking for your input and ideas on how we can ensure digital equity for all Vermonters so our investments benefit everyone in our state.”
The Vermont program, which is culled from the federal Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act, will use its share of $45 billion that will be put to work to grow the reach of high-speed internet through funding planning, infrastructure deployment, mapping, adoption programs, and promoting digital inclusion and advance equity, according to a release.
“In 2023, Broadband is essential for public safety, education, economic development, health care, workforce development, agriculture, and fighting climate change,” Patty Richards, chairwoman of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, said in a statement. “We want all Vermonters to have the connection, resources, and skills to be able to participate fully. This work is an important step toward that goal.”
According to a release, states are required by the federal government to contact people affected most by the digital divide when they are planning their programs. Over the next few months, the board will contact aging Vermonters, households 150% below the federal poverty level, people with language barriers, rural residents, veterans, those incarcerated, and members of racial and ethnic groups.
“Our mission is to improve the lives of every Vermonter,” Christine Halquist, executive director of the board, said in a statement. “Universal broadband connectivity is a critical part of our world today. But without a plan to bridge the digital divide, many Vermonters would be left behind.”