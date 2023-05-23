(The Center Square) – A recently formed House committee on Tuesday began what could be a months-long review of possible impeachment proceedings against two officials within one of Vermont’s counties.
The House of Representatives Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry held its introductory session and laid the groundwork for possible proceedings against Franklin County officials John Lavoie, state’s attorney, and John Grismore, sheriff.
The committee was formed to dig into the possibility of holding impeachment proceedings. The process is rare in Vermont – the last occurrence occurred in 1976 when Sheriff Malcolm Mayo was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate.
Allegations have been mounted against Lavoie for unwanted physical contact with employees, in addition to multiple accusations of discriminatory comments. Grismore was found on surveillance video kicking a man in custody last August and is being prosecuted.
The special committee’s resolution stated that its task is “to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its constitutional power to impeach” the two county-level officials.
Much of Tuesday’s meeting was organizational and served as an opportunity for the legislative committee members to receive input and guidance on the next steps.
Clerk of the House BetsyAnn Wrask outlined the committee’s assorted considerations in a memo. Throughout the review process, Wrask said, the constitutional procedure will be a guide in the rarely-used proceedings.
“It is serious business to remove someone from office whom the voters have elected,” Wrask said.
Regardless of the committee’s findings, Wrask said it would be important for the panelists to vote a firm recommendation of “yes” or “no” in moving forward with impeachment proceedings.
“The reason is that’s what you were formed to do,” Wrask said of offering a recommendation. “Ultimately, it’s up to the House to decide.”
No firm action was taken at the meeting. However, Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-Montpelier, gave several state staffers the authority to begin the process of bringing an independent investigator and, possibly, outside legal counsel into the fold.
Michael O'Grady, deputy chief counsel with the Office of Legislative Counsel, will begin looking at prospective people and firms before the committee’s next meeting, scheduled for June 1.
Several factors – including the cost – could determine how the committee moves forward with outside consultancy. O’Grady said several variables could factor into fees, including the number of attorneys brought into the fold from a respective firm.
“It can vary widely,” O’Grady said. “There’s obviously a significant difference in costs.”
While the entirety of the meeting was before the public, all or portions of future meetings could be held behind closed doors in executive session.
“We want to be as transparent as possible,” LaLonde said. “We are in a bit of a different situation, where we have to be careful we’re protecting witnesses from retaliation or any kind of employment issues. That’s going to be an interesting balance as we go forward.”