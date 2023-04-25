(The Center Square) – Keeping Vermont affordable is Gov. Phil Scott’s message to the Legislature.
The Republican governor said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that if the state doesn’t become more affordable to grow its economy, the state will continue to hemorrhage residents to more affordable states. And, in turn, Vermont won’t be able to attract the workers it desperately needs for its workforce.
“One of the reasons I ran for governor seven years ago was to make Vermont more affordable,” Scott said in his opening statement. “For years, I heard from Vermonters who were struggling to get by and didn't know how much longer they could afford to stay in the state they loved.”
Scott said reducing taxes would be “much more effective” in achieving the goal of making Vermont a destination, and “holding the line on taxes and fees” was a more realistic way to reach that goal.
“That's allowed us to better level the playing fields with other states,” Scott said. “Making Vermont more affordable is essential to our economic growth.”
Scott said the Legislature is currently sifting through budget bills that contain what the veteran executive branch leader calls “historic tax hikes.”
He said the budget proposals from the Legislature include a $117 million payroll tax that would be used for a paid family leave program, plus a $100 million payroll tax that would pay for child care.
The governor also highlighted $20 million in fee increases through the Department of Motor Vehicles, on top of creating 75 new positions within the state government and $30 million in property tax increases that would potentially be used for school meals.
“And the millions in upfront costs for the clean heat standard,” Scott said, “which will increase the cost for heating fuels, which could be 70 cents a gallon. Not to mention, our annual pension liability which is continuing to grow.”
Scott said he feels there is a “better path forward” than what his counterparts in the Legislature are proposing.
“So looking at what the Legislature is poised to do, I firmly believe there's a better path forward than what they have in mind to achieve our shared goals,” he said. “And [Vermont] is one of the highest tax states in the nation. I simply cannot go along with adding to the problem.”
Scott said his budget features “historical investment and shared priorities” that don’t set Vermont up for “future fiscal disaster” and without overtaxing the state’s residents.
Scott said that with more Democratic members in the House of Representatives, it has “emboldened them” to deliver on a “lot of campaign promises” that were made.
“That is what we are up against,” Scott said. “I think a lot of promises were made and having those promises come together in one bill … that is a pretty hefty outcome.”
Plus, he said that while his budget increased spending by 8%, the Senate budget is at 13% and the House is around 12%.
“[The Senate] spent more money than the House did,” Scott said. “They spent more money and borrowed more money to get there. If its in the big bill and they increase taxes and fees that is not good enough for me. They spent a lot more than we proposed.”