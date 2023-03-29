(The Center Square) – Placing an emphasized focus on the fundamentals of the state’s finances was the message Vermont’s governor gave during his weekly press conference.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday the impact of every decision the state makes moving forward will have an impact on state residents who need the most help amid an influx of federal funding received through the COVID-19 pandemic era.
“The budget we presented to the Legislature in January prioritizes low- and moderate-income Vermonters with tax relief, historic child care subsidies, increased dental care, permanent homes for the homeless, more housing for middle-income families, upgrades to water and sewer, and mobile home parks,” Scott said. “Weatherizing homes, funding for career training, and much, much more. Next, we focus on revitalizing communities.”
Scott said the state’s plan encompasses bringing people back to rural parts of the state; cleaning up contaminated industrial sites; focusing on small business development; housing; and growing the workforce. He said all are keys to helping the state thrive.
“We also made sure there was state money to leverage federal funding for the next three to four years,” Scott said, “so we can help communities by upgrading roads, bridges, water, sewer, stormwater, and more."
However, Scott pointed to the budget emanating from the House of Representatives through the Appropriation Committee currently features cuts to “every single initiative” of the discussions.
“Not only that, but they also increase the state general fund budget over the last year by 12%,” Scott said, emphasizing the 12% figure. “They did that by spending over $60 million more than I propose in ongoing base expenditures.”
In doing so, Scott said, pressure has been placed on future budgets as the current proposed budget would only pay for one-third of the start-up costs for the Family Leave Plan and would leave “$74 million unfunded over the next few years.”
“I think what they're banking on or hoping,” Scott said, is that “these unprecedented fiscal times, fueled by federal dollars and state surpluses, will continue. When in fact their own economist says the opposite is true. And it's not just the startup cost for their generous new programs. It's ongoing money from tax increases for the benefits that come along with it.”
Scott said there was “very real financial harm to Vermonters” that is caused by the Clean Heat Standard. The House of Representatives has yet to take up discussions on the bill, he said.
“Three initiatives alone could add half a billion dollars in costs to Vermonters every single year,” the governor said.
The Family Leave Plan, Scott said, was bargained for with state employees. The goal of the program, he said, is to extend the program to businesses and individuals “over the next few years.”
Scott said he also proposed $56 million in the budget to increase child care subsidies without raising taxes and fees “at a time when economic anxiety and inflation is already high.”
“To put it simply, we can achieve our shared goals,” Scott said of the budget, “without putting us on an unsustainable economic path. I believe one of the reasons I was elected was to bring the balance, common sense, and pragmatism to the table.”