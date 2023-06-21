(The Center Square) – Vermont’s hotly contested budget is now law.
The Senate joined the House, where majorities are Democrats, late Tuesday in overriding Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the $8.45 billion fiscal year 2024 budget. Votes were 25-5 in the Senate and 105-42 in the House of Representatives.
The governor initially vetoed House Bill 494 on May 27. The fiscal document calls for a $202.8 million spending increase over last year’s budget while showing an overall decrease of $193.3 million. One-time general funds within the document are set at $231.1 million.
Scott previously said the budget was not sustainable moving forward.
The adopted budget calls for a $100 million payroll tax that will be used to provide child care, $20 million in increased fees within the Department of Motor Vehicles, and $30 million in property tax increases. Additionally, the budget contains an additional $180 million in potential clean heat mandates for state residents.
The Senate joined the House in overriding Gov. Scott’s veto on House Bill 217 in a 23-7 vote. The bill calls for a payroll tax on all Vermont residents to cull funding that will be used to pay for child care for residents.