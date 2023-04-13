(The Center Square) – Vermont is ranked next-to-last in a new report that ranks states by economic competitiveness outlook for 2023.
The American Legislative Exchange Council’s new report, Rich States, Poor States, has the Green Mountain State ranking 49th in a cumulative review of 15 state policy variables. The factors are directly tied to legislative policy set forth by state governments.
The rankings, released Thursday, illustrate the productive activities, such as working or investing, showing growth rates in states that tax and spend more.
Vermont ranked 49th in the report, the lowest of the New England states. New Hampshire came in 19th, Massachusetts 37th, Rhode Island 40th and Maine 44th.
The rankings, formulated through the Economic Performance Ranking, a backward-looking measure based on State Gross Domestic Product, Absolute Domestic Migration, and Non-Farm Payrolls, show how states have performed from 2011 to 2021.
For State Performance Rankings, Vermont came in 41st, with a State Domestic Product rank of 43, Absolute Domestic Migration coming in at a level of 23, and Non-Farm Payrolls rank set at 47.
The Green Mountain State did rank 41st overall for Economic Performance, calculated on a scale of 1 to 50. Vermont’s State Gross Domestic Product from 2011-2021 was 30.56%, which gave the state a 43rd overall ranking. Meanwhile, the state’s Absolute Domestic Migration was a negative 6,152 over that timeframe for a 23rd ranking. The Non-Farm Payroll was negative 2.333%, giving the state a rank of 47.
The report showed Vermont scored 49 for the Economic Outlook Rank, which considers the top marginal personal income tax rate of 8.75%, ranked 42nd; maximum marginal corporate income tax at 8.5% for 40th; and personal income tax progressivity at $28.35, which ranked 48th.
Vermont’s $49.46 per $1,000 of personal income gave the state a 49th ranking in the report, while the sales tax burden of $12.06 ranked the state sixth overall. The state ranked 47th in the remaining tax burden of $25.69 per $1,000 of personal income and was ranked dead last in estate and inheritance tax.
The state ranked second in debt service at $2.65% per $1,000 of personal income; 42nd in public employees per 10,000 people at a rate of 576.3. The state liability system survey ranked Vermont 11th at 71.7; and 39th in state minimum wage, which was $13.18 per hour.