(The Center Square) – With a Thursday deadline looming to decide on the fiscal year 2024 budget, Gov. Phil Scott was tight-lipped as to what that decision will be with the legislation.
“We take one budget at a time, as I’ve shown,” the Republican governor said Friday of the $8.45 billion fiscal document that has been on his desk since Monday.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the budget is a $202.8 million increase over the current year's budget in the general fund, yet is a $193.9 million decrease. The budget includes $231.1 million in one-time general funds.
“We’ll do what’s right for Vermonters,” Scott said of a potential veto, “and I don’t want to play the ‘what else?’ because I don’t know for sure. They have the numbers.”
Speaking of a potential veto and override, Scott said, “Obviously, they will.”
“Some of them, they voted against the bill, will probably come to the aid of the party in their mission and eventually override it if we choose to take that approach,” Scott said. “But if not, and they come up with something that’s worse, I’ll veto that as well.”
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Chittenden, urged the governor earlier this week to “sign the budget without delay," citing the four-month-long process the Legislature underwent to formulate the bill.
Krowinski, in her message to Scott, said the budget included funding that could be “immediately allocated” to communities in all 14 Vermont counties, focusing on transitional housing programs.