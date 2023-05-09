(The Center Square) – A new partnership in Vermont will work to give technical assistance to minority-owned businesses.
The Department of Economic Development is joining forces with the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, Gov. Phil Scott said, to enhance the state’s effort to grow the economy.
"Building equity across the state is a priority of my administration, and that means including all of our community members in these efforts,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “This exciting partnership will help support businesses, our workforce, and further assist Vermont’s economic development efforts.”
Act 13 is the catalyst to the initiative, according to a release, that is, a portion of the state’s efforts to advance equity and increase meaningful inclusion in local, state, and national efforts in minority communities.
The joint venture will use an appropriation of $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. It will be put to work for outreach, support, training, technical assistance, networking, and resource navigation for those businesses, according to a release.
The program will use existing community resources to leverage community partners to optimize efforts and bridge gaps for critical services and resources, according to a release.
“VT PoC submitted a compelling proposal to bolster this work statewide, and we are confident in the organization’s ability to effectively reach more Vermonters and make connections to the information and services they need to thrive,” Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein said in a statement. “We are excited about this partnership and the additional opportunity to transform our state and generate economic opportunity for all Vermonters.”
According to a release, the venture will focus on business owners and their entrepreneurial ventures and expand upon the Professionals of Color organization's work to build opportunities that will, in turn, boost the experience, representation, and successes of its members.
“We are the only Vermont organization with BIPOC leadership and staff that is focused on driving a new era of BIPOC professional mobility,” VT PoC Director of Operations and Development Weiwei Wang said in a statement. “We do this by promoting professional development, recruitment, and retention of BIPOC professionals in Vermont and by building a strong social network for our BIPOC community. This partnership with the State will increase our capacity to expand our programming, our reach, and our impact into more areas of Vermont.”
The acronym used in the quote is for the term Black, Indigenous and people of color, which some see as more inclusive by distinguishing the experiences of Black and Indigenous people but others see as less inclusive by diminishing the experiences of everyone else. The Center Square staff does not use this term, and explains when it is referenced in quotes pertinent to a story.