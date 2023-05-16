(The Center Square) – A special committee in Vermont has been formed for an impeachment inquiry.
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and state’s attorney John Lavoie are the subject of a committee probe into conduct and potential wrongdoing, said House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Chittenden.
“The members of the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry bring a wealth of experience and dedication to this crucial task,” Krowinski said in a statement. “Their expertise in legislative matters, legal affairs, and commitment to upholding the integrity of Vermont’s law enforcement system will be invaluable in conducting a comprehensive and unbiased investigation.
The committee, according to a release, will be chaired by Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-Chittenden, and Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-Franklin, will serve as vice chairman. Rep. Matt Birong, D-Addison; Rep. Carolyn Branagan, R-Franklin; Rep. Tom Burditt, R-Rutland; Rep. Karen Dolan, D-Chittenden; and Rep. Kelly Pajala, I-Windham will round out the committee.
In a Thursday statement, Krowinski said that in “recent months,” people from Franklin County have spoken, demanding “that the Legislature take action to address the misconduct” of the county’s sheriff, who was charged with assault and “has repeatedly refused to step down.”
Krowinski also said requests were heard “to hold Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie” accountable for “multiple substantiated allegations of harassment and discriminatory conduct.”
“The committee will diligently review all relevant evidence, interview witnesses, and carefully assess the allegations against Sheriff Grismore and State’s Attorney Lavoie,” Krowinski said in a statement. “Their primary objective is to ensure justice and maintain the public’s trust in the legal institutions that serve the people of Franklin County and the entire state of Vermont.”
The committee, according to a release, will operate independently from the state’s other branches of government and will conduct proceedings under established laws and protocols.
“This approach ensures the protection of all individuals’ rights while maintaining the highest standards of accountability,” Krowinski said in a statement.
Krowinski is urging that anyone with relevant information step forward.