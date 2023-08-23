(The Center Square) — Vermonters whose cars or trucks were damaged in the recent flooding could be eligible for incentives to upgrade to an electric vehicle under a new state program.
The state Agency for Transportation has expanded a package of incentives that could provide up to $11,000 off the sticker price for a new electric vehicle, including those impacted by the devastating floods.
Gov. Phil Scott said the expanded programs will provide more financial support to households affected by this summer’s flood events and expedite the transition to plug-in electric vehicles.
"As we continue responding to this summer’s weather events, we remain focused on transitioning to an electric future, including in the transportation sector," Scott said in a statement. "My team has been focused on making EVs a priority for years, and we will continue to take the lead on these efforts."
Under the Replace Your Ride program, the state offers $5,000 for those who trade their gas or diesel vehicle for a cleaner alternative. The state has expanded eligibility to include flood-damaged vehicles. Those who purchase a new plug-in vehicle could be eligible for another $1,000 in incentives.
The MileageSmart Program will automatically provide a full $5,000 incentive to Vermonters replacing a flood-damaged vehicle. The program launched in 2020, and currently provides up to 25% of a vehicle’s price to help low- and middle-income individuals purchase a used, fuel-efficient vehicle.
Combined, Vermonters could get up to $11,000 off the price of a new Plug-in EV and up to $10,000 off the price of a used plug-in EV by bundling the expanded incentives, the Scott administration said.
Nearly half of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from trucks and personal vehicles, and state environmental officials have targeted vehicle emissions to reach climate-change goals to reduce greenhouse gases that scientists say are contributing to a warmer planet.
Vermont has been trying to convince drivers to switch to e-vehicles by raising the income eligibility for incentive programs, increasing the number of participating households, the types of EV models available and offering higher incentive amounts.
But federal data show Vermont still lags behind other states trying to convince people to switch to electric and hybrid vehicles, with only 5,260 e-vehicles registered as of July.
Nationwide, California has the greatest number of electric vehicles on the road, accounting for about 39% of EVs nationwide, according to U.S. Department of Energy data. Florida has the second-highest count, followed by Texas.
Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said as the state works to upgrade e-vehicle infrastructure and convince more drivers to ditch their fossil-fuel-burning vehicles, it also "recognizes the devastating personal losses sustained by Vermonters during the recent flooding."
“We hope these incentive changes will make a difference in curbing the worst effects of climate change and a big difference in the lives of residents still struggling to get back on their feet," he said in a statement.