(The Center Square) – Funds for the fiscal year 2024 budget in the Vermont secretary of state's office being allocated to upgrade voting equipment and other functions.
Sarah Copeland Hanzas, appearing Friday before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, discussed her department’s fiscal year 2024 budget and shared her visions for the job. She became leader of the department earlier this year.
Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in June, is $21.75 million for the department. That's up from $17.7 million.
Scott’s executive budget includes $2.36 million toward election system upgrades, which played a part in increasing the department’s budget amount, alongside a series of other more minor additions and subtractions to specific line items.
As she settles into her cabinet-level position, Copeland Hanzas said her goal is to reinforce in residents’ minds the security of elections.
“We are really focused on the integrity of elections, making sure that voters know how to be registered and how to cast their ballot and make sure elections are safe, secure and accessible,” Copeland Hanzas said.
Vermont’s campaign finance laws were briefly hashed over during the discussion – as were state officials' measures to ensure processes and procedures under state statute are upheld.
There reportedly have been unclear directives and delineation of duties between the secretary of state’s office and the attorney general’s office in the past over campaign finance issues. Copeland Hanzas was asked to weigh in on that matter.
“I’m not going to look backward and say ‘yes, that did happen,’ or ‘no, that didn’t happen,’” she said. “There’s more work that we can certainly do together, and I’m happy to engage in those conversations as well.”
In addition to doubling down on election integrity, Copeland Hanzas said she aspires to bring another term – “civics” – back into the vernacular for residents of all ages.
In future elections, Copeland Hanzas said her goal is to use the office to help streamline the accessibility of candidate information with voter guides that would be readily available as elections take place.
“It is an initiative over and above what we are already doing,” she said.
Copeland Hanzas also indicated she would like to work with schools across the state and help create civics-related curricula at all grade levels.
“School teachers will have a Vermont-specific, Vermont-relevant, easy-to-use teaching curriculum for civic engagement,” Copeland Hanzas said of her vision. “I would like that to be available to the youngest kids right up through high school.”