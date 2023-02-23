(The Center Square) – New broadband service is connecting new customers in Vermont.
Maple Broadband is now servicing Cornwall, Middlebury and Salisbury a total of nine customers through its initial build consisting of 25.7 miles of network, with another 62 customers signed up to receive service.
“Reliable, affordable internet access is a necessity for work, education, health care, and nearly every aspect of everyday life,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, said in a statement. “But for too long, investment has focused on larger, more populated areas, leaving out the small rural towns and communities that make up most of Vermont. I am glad to see Maple Broadband helping to bring affordable, high-speed internet to some of the most rural areas of Addison County.”
Maple Broadband, according to the release, is a Communications Union District that is based in Addison County. It’s mission is to enhance the economic, educational, and medical well-being of the areas it serves.
According to the release, the company plans to deploy more than 100 miles of fiber cable in 223, with service additions in other parts of Cornwall and Salisbury and the majority of Shoreham, portions of Orwell and Whiting, and northwest Leicester.
“We’re so proud to have launched service, and we’re not slowing down,” Maple Broadband Executive Director Ellie de Villiers said in a statement. “As we work toward serving everyone in our district, one of our biggest goals is raising money. The more money we can raise as grants, the faster we can build our network to reach more people. Just as important, more grant funding reduces the debt we’ll have to take on, which will help reduce prices for customers and assist with our affordability initiatives.”