(The Center Square) – Vermont voters will decide in November whether women will maintain the right to retain their body autonomy when it comes to reproductive rights, Gov. Phil Scott said.
Prop 5 will appear on the general election ballot, the governor announced in a Facebook post, and if ratified by voters the measure would enshrine reproductive liberty in the state’s Constitution.
“Vermont has a long tradition of supporting a woman’s right to choose,” Scott wrote in the social media post about abortion. “These decisions are deeply personal and belong between a woman and her health care provider, free from government interference.”
Scott said Vermont “solidified the right to choose in law” and now the people will have the chance to “further protect that right in our Constitution.”
If ratified by voters, abortion would remain legal within the state.
“It is more important than ever to make sure the women in our state have the right to make their own decisions about their health, bodies, and their futures,” Scott said. “In light of the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, I thank members of the General Assembly and other advocates for their foresight and work to bring this question to the November ballot.”
Prop 5, if enacted, would amend the Constitution to read, “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieves by the least restrictive means.”