(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to assist electric vehicle owners is now open in Vermont.
The Multiunit Dwelling Electric Vehicles Supply Equipment grant program, with $1 million in funding, will subsidize the cost of purchasing charging stations at apartment complexes throughout the state.
The funding, according to a state release, is being distributed through the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development and will be used for the purchase and installation of charging stations in an effort to supply residents with at-home charging stations at affordable and nonprofit housing facilities.
According to the release, the first round of grants has been awarded to supply 84 new Level 2 charging ports at 37 locations in eight counties and servicing 6,230 homes.
The department, according to the release, garnered 16 applicants through the first round of the pilot program, totaling $1.2 million in grant funding for 44 locations in eight counties. Residential areas are both large and small.
“This was a pilot program, and we didn’t know what the demand would be,” DHCD Commissioner Josh Hanford said in the release. “The geographic spread of applications and diversity of housing types that applied was impressive and showed us that there is a high level of interest in providing EV charging for multiunit residents statewide which have resulted in additional funds to continue the program.”
According to the release, an additional $3 million was approved by the governor during the legislative session to fund the program.