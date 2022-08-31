(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director.
Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office.
The governor announced his plans to establish the new office during his State of the State address in January. The goal is to focus on "what already makes Utah the best place for children and parents to thrive as well as pursuing policies, legislation and innovation that will strengthen families at all economic levels," the news release said.
"The purpose of this office is not to inject more government into families – it is the exact opposite – it is to make sure that government policies are not harming families and that we are coordinating government services to help parents and children succeed," Cox said in his State of the State.
Winder Newton, who was first elected in 2014, will continue to serve part-time on the Salt Lake City Council. She has owned small businesses for the past 20 years, and her previous positions include school district community council member, city communications director and executive for a biotech company, according to the news release.
She ran for governor in 2020, losing to Cox in the sixth round of the GOP ranked-choice voting primary convention.
"We recognize families come in various shapes and sizes and our focus will be on ALL families – traditional two-parent families, grandparents raising their grandchildren, LGBTQ couples with children, foster families, single parent families, and more, "Winder Newton said in the news release.