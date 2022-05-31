(The Center Square) - Utah's unemployment rate has bounced back better than any other state in the nation, according to a report.
Personal finance website WalletHub evaluated states based on six key metrics by comparing unemployment rate statistics from April, which is the latest month available, to key dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Utah's unemployment rate has bounced back the most since the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said. It ranked number one ahead of other top states, including Nebraska, Indiana, Montana and Minnesota.
The state's unemployment rate dropped to a new low of 1.9% in April, according to Utah's Department of Workforce Services. The rate was 2% in March.
The unemployment rate demonstrated a 79.6% improvement from April 2020, the month after widespread COVID-19 restrictions were first implemented. It also outperforms Utah's pre-pandemic unemployment rate during the same month in 2019. In April 2019, the unemployment rate was 2.9%, according to the Department of Workforce Services. The state's April 2022 rate improved by 21% since April 2019, according to WalletHub.
Private sector employment in Utah has seen year-over-year job gains in all ten of Utah's major private-sector industry groups, the Department of Workforce Services reported last week.
Nationally, the WalletHub report said jobs indicated a small slowdown in growth during April, adding 428,000 nonfarm payroll jobs. National job growth showed the same numbers in March as well. Gains were most noticeable in the leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing sectors, the report said.
"We have been enjoying a quick recovery in terms of job creation," said Catalina Amuedo-Dorantes, a professor of economics at the University of California, Merced. "I expect for that trend to increase, although everything is up in the air with the ongoing pandemic and the war in Ukraine."
States at the bottom of WalletHub's ranking were Connecticut, Hawaii, Delaware, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia.