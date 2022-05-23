(The Center Square) - Utah continued its trend of falling unemployment rates in April, numbers from the Department of Workforce Services show.
The state’s nonfarm payroll employment increased about 3.9% over the last year, adding 62,400 more jobs since April 2021, the department said. According to the department, Utah’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly last month from 2% in March to 1.9% in April, which remains well below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.
“The year has progressed into the springtime and the Utah economy continues on its expansionary path,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The unemployment rate has fallen to a new low of 1.9%. The rate has been heading downward all year to date, so the current rate brings us to what we anticipated by this spring season. At 1.9%, the question now turns to how low can the unemployment rate go?”
Approximately 33,300 people in Utah were unemployed during the month of April, according to the data.
Private sector employment in the state experienced net year-over-year job gains in all ten of Utah’s major private-sector industry groups. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 16,000 jobs, more than any other industry group. Leisure and hospitality added 11,200 jobs, construction added 7,700, and education and health services added a reported 7,000 jobs, according to the department.
Knold said it’s unclear whether the positive trends in Utah’s unemployment will continue given international economic conditions and the federal government’s response.
“Nationally, the U.S. economy is not sending troubling signals. But with inflation high and the Federal Reserve Board moving interest rates higher, many economists anticipate the U.S. economy will slow as the year progresses,” Knold said. “That seems to be the Fed’s desire to combat the high inflation. If so, this will act as a restraining mechanism upon further lowering of the Utah unemployment rate.”