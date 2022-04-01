(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims in Utah rose last week, keeping with the national trend, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.
During the week ending on March 26, 1,637 people filed unemployment claims in Utah, which was 342 more than the number of people who filed unemployment claims the week before, the report said. Nationally, 202,000 people filed for unemployment during that same week, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week.
DOL reported the four-week moving average of unemployment claims decreased and said seasonally adjusted insured unemployment for the U.S. also decreased by 35,000, reaching a low not seen in over 50 years.
“This is the lowest level for insured unemployment since December 27, 1969,” the report said.
In Utah during the week ending on March 19, advance claims for insured unemployment dropped from 7,610 to 6,922, a decrease of 688 from the previous week, according to the department.
There were approximately 35,300 people unemployed across the state, the Utah Department of Workforce Services said in mid-March. The unemployment rate was estimated at 2.1% in February, slightly lower than the 2.2% unemployment rate observed at the beginning of the year in January, the department said.