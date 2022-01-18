(The Center Square) – Utah’s chief justice wants lawmakers to approve salary increases for judicial assistants, calling it the judicial council’s top budget priority for 2023.
Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant asked for $3.9 million in ongoing funding during his state of the judiciary address Tuesday to raise judicial assistant salaries.
“Currently, the average pay rate for judicial assistance is more than 20% below market value, more than double the 10% difference just five years ago,” Durrant said.
The three-year average turnover rate for judicial assistants in Utah grew from a “manageable” 8.65% 10 years ago to what Durrant called a “completely unsustainable” 25% by the end of 2021.
“Despite doing everything possible to address this issue internally, we need legislative assistance and budget prioritization,” Durrant said.
The judicial council also is seeking more money for information technology, particularly cybersecurity infrastructure, software licensing and rural courthouse bandwidth. Lawmakers approved one-time funds during the last session to address those needs, but Durrant asked for those one-time funds to be converted into ongoing budget allocations.
Durrant said the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for IT staff members to innovate over the past two years.
“Nearly every aspect of our work has been impacted to some degree by the pandemic, Durrant said. "The Utah judiciary has implemented, and relied heavily, on virtual meeting technology throughout the course of the pandemic. All our courts have made use of this technology to conduct virtual hearings in nearly every kind of proceeding other than jury trials.”
Virtual court hearings have brought new issues, Durrant said, including internet connection problems that occasionally caused proceedings to go slow.
“The judiciary has worked to address issues relating to remote technology and appreciates the [American Rescue Plan Act] funding you authorized for these purposes,” Durrant said. “These are worthy investments.”
Durrant said ongoing funding is needed to create new positions, including a public outreach coordinator, a coordinator to assist judges in providing information in guardianship cases and a statewide treatment court coordinator. The judicial council also is seeking funds to bring in a second juvenile court judge in Utah’s 6th judicial district.