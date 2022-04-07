(The Center Square) – The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in Utah rose last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.
In total, 1,814 people filed for unemployment benefits in the state during the week ending April 2, which was 177 more than the 1,637 people who filed for unemployment the week before, according to the DOL.
It went against the national trend during the same time frame, which saw 166,000 people filing for unemployment across the U.S.; a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week, the report said.
The department set the four-week moving average at 170,000, which was 8,000 less than the previous week’s revised average.
In Utah, the data for insured unemployment, which runs a week behind, showed a drop of 505 people for the week ending March 26. A total of 1,637 people filed unemployment claims during that week, which was 342 more than the week before. However, it still demonstrated a considerable decrease compared with a year ago, when 1,618 fewer people filed for unemployment benefits that week compared with the same week, according to the DOL.
Nationally, data for insured unemployment during the week ending March 26 demonstrated an increase of 17,000 compared with the previous week for a total of more than 1.5 million people receiving unemployment benefits. The DOL said the four-week moving average for insured unemployment showed a decrease of 35,250 from the previous week.
National data also showed the total number of continued weeks claimed for unemployment benefits during the week ending March 19 decreased by 52,806 compared with the week before. Additionally, 8,777 former federal civilian employees filed claims during that same week, and 338 initial claims were filed by newly discharged veterans, which was 38 more than the previous week, according to the DOL.