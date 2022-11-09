Election 2022 Senate Utah

FILE - Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, right, and his independent challenger Evan McMullin shake hands before their televised debate, on Oct. 17, 2022, in Orem, Utah.

 Rick Bowmer / AP

(The Center Square) - Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee staved off a challenge from a former Republican to hold on to his seat. 

Evan McMullin, who ran as an independent, conceded to Lee almost two hours after the Utah polls closed with Lee leading with nearly 55% of the vote to McMullin's 41.6%.

"I truly hope he upholds his oath to the constitution," McMullin said. 

Early polls showed a tight race but Lee gained ground during the last weeks of the campaign. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee while McMullin garnered just 34%.

