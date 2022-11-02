(The Center Square) - Utah's finances are in great financial shape now, but a possible recession could prompt the need for some belt-tightening, Treasurer Marlo Oaks said in a report.
House Bill 82, passed by Utah lawmakers in March, requires the state treasurer to release a report on debt affordability every Nov. 1.
Oaks' 29-page "2022 Debt Affordability Study" shows the state's current financial situation is strong. The state currently has a AAA rating with Moody's, according to the report.
"Utah became the first state in the nation to receive AAA ratings from three major rating agencies when Fitch Ratings first rated the state AAA in 1992," the report said. "Utah is currently one of only 13 states with triple-AAA ratings. Utah has never been rated below AAA by any credit rating agency."
Federal stimulus money has allowed the state to use cash instead to pay for infrastructure. But that influx of cash to the states has led to increased inflation which could spark a recession, according to Oaks.
"Should our economy move into a recession, state revenues would likely decrease and spending needs increase," Oaks said in the report. "Consequently, it may soon be prudent to once again consider debt as an option to fund capital needs. Utah policymakers should be aware of the potential benefits and drawbacks of debt and be ready to respond with debt authorizations for projects that have high economic benefits."
Oaks also warned of a new bond scoring system that accounts for environmental, social, and governance factors.
"Should ESG gain wider acceptance, a state may experience an increase in borrowing costs, regardless of its ability to repay debt, unless the state complies with the political mandates of the ESG scoring criteria," Oaks said in the report." By its nature, ESG removes certain political questions from our democratically-elected institutions and places them in the capital markets. This fundamentally alters our American systems of self-governance and capital markets."
Utah has other unique challenges, according to Oaks.
"Utah is the second driest state and the fastest-growing state in the nation, resulting in expanding needs for water, infrastructure, housing, and education," Oaks said in the report. "We must be extraordinarily judicious in how we allocate our limited resources in order to best meet these growing needs."