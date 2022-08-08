(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse.
The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the bill would raise taxes by $313 billion over the next 10 years, according to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. The committee also said it would hurt Americans in every tax bracket.
"You shouldn't judge a book by its cover, and you certainly shouldn't judge this bill by its title. Despite its name, this bill will not reduce inflation,” Lee said in a statement. “American families cannot afford the Biden administration's latest tax and spend scheme. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results, then spending more money and increasing taxes to reduce inflation meets that definition.”
Inflation has grown to 9.1% nationally and nearly 15% in Utah, according to Lee.
No Republicans voted in favor of the bill. Since the bill was passed through the budget reconciliation process, it only needed a simple majority to pass instead of the usual 60 votes needed to pass legislation.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also condemned the bill, calling it a taxing-and-spending spree.
“The American people, who are drowning in debt and inflation, needed a life preserver and Democrats gave them a bag of hammers,” Romney said.
Romney went on to say the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021 already contributed to the current inflation and predicted the Inflation Reduction Act will make it worse.
“Americans are falling further and further behind as they face skyrocketing prices on everything from food to energy and medicines. Today, Democrats returned to their same tired playbook to raise taxes, spend more money, and expand the size of government,” Romney said. “Every single Republican senator fought to stop their one-sided, partisan bill. Democrats called it an act to combat inflation. It does the opposite."
The House is expected to take up the bill on Friday. President Joe Biden said he will sign it if it passes.