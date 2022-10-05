(The Center Square) - Evan McMullin has filed a lawsuit against a political action committee over an advertisement in which the Utah U.S. Senate candidate appears to call Republicans racist.
The ad was placed by The Club for Growth. The organization said on its website that it has a network of 500,000 Americans “who share in the belief that prosperity and opportunity come from economic freedom.” It has endorsed McMullin’s opponent, Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
McMullin is a former Republican who is running as an independent. He is quoted in the ad as saying, “The Republican base is racist. These bigots.”
“They’re spending millions to smear our campaign—their recent doctored ad was so deceitful it’s starting to be taken off the air,” McMullin said in a Facebook post. “We can’t let them get away with this.”
McMullin is also asking television stations to stop running the ad.
CNN said in a report the statement The Club for Growth claimed McMullin made is doctored.
“Here’s what McMullin actually said in his CNN appearance, which occurred on the day a neo-Nazi murdered a woman who was protesting a White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia: ‘Not all Republicans, of course, are racist; I was raised by Republicans who are not at all, and who welcome Americans of all backgrounds, and are not at all like this – but there is an element of the Republican base that is racist,’ CNN said in its report. “McMullin’s use of the phrase ‘these bigots,’ which came a bit later in his CNN remarks, was also a clear reference to a specific segment of the party base, not to the base as a whole.”
The Club for Growth called McMullin’s lawsuit a “stunt.”
“Evan McMullin will do anything to hide his past statements about Republicans,” said David McIntosh, Club for Growth President, in a statement posted on the organization’s website. “The fact is he still hasn’t paid his lawyers from his last vanity campaign, so unless his team is working pro-bono, we should expect this stunt to fall apart.”
A representative from Mike Lee’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Results from a poll from Sept. 3-21 by the Deseret News and Hinckley Institute of Politics show that 37% of Utah voters would cast their ballots for Lee while 34% said they would vote for McMullin. Sixteen percent were undecided.
Lee and McMullin are not the only candidates on the November ballot. Tommy Williams of the Independent Party of Utah, Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and independent write-in candidates Abe Korb and Michael Sequin are also on the ballot.