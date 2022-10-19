(The Center Square) – Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams and the Utah Senate Minority Caucus are asking Sen. Gene Davis, D-South Lake, to resign after an investigation showed his actions toward a former intern violated Senate policies.
Davis was accused in August of sexually harassing a 19-year-old intern. Those allegations were backed up by a two-month investigation conducted by two attorneys experienced in workplace harassment and discrimination investigations, Adams said Wednesday in a news release.
"I have removed Sen. Davis from all president-appointed committee assignments and urged him to resign from the Senate,” Adams said. “We strive to create and maintain to have a respectful and professional work environment and are committed to addressing any allegations. I want to reiterate that the Senate does not and will not tolerate workplace harassment, which is why I directed an independent investigation to evaluate the allegations.”
The former intern said the senator would put his arm around her waist, play with her toes and served her alcohol once.
The investigators said Davis made "inconsistent statements" and at times was contradicted by witnesses. While it does not appear that Davis intentionally created a hostile or offensive work environment, Senate policies do "not have an intent component," the investigators said in the report.
"In other words, the policy prohibits even unintentional harassment when the conduct is of an offensive, sexual nature," the investigators said.
It is likely that Davis did serve alcohol to the then 19-year-old intern but no legislative policy addresses that action, according to the report. The action could violate Utah's criminal code, the investigators said.
Davis resigned from the minority caucus Wednesday. The caucus members are also calling for his resignation, according to a news release. Davis will not return to the Senate in 2023 after losing in the primary election.