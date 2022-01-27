(The Center Square) – The Utah Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee recommended approval of a bill that would reduce Utah's income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.85%.
Senate Bill 59, sponsored by Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, also would cut corporate income tax liabilities by 2.2%, according to the bill's fiscal note.
If approved by the full Legislature, a family of four making Utah's median income of $72,000 a year would save $98.58 annually, McCay said Wednesday during the committee meeting. A family of four making $40,000 a year would save $45 annually.
"It's not a big number, but it does make a difference to those who earn that income,' McCay said.
The state has the money for the tax cuts, McCay said.
"If you look at our rainy day funds, our rainy day funds are nearly full, and we're in a position now where we can take some of that money and return it to the taxpayers," he said.
The bill could decrease revenue to the state's education fund by $11.5 million in fiscal year 2022 and by $163.7 million a year beginning in fiscal year 2023, according to the bill's fiscal note. The bill would have a one-time impact on state revenue of $18.8 million in fiscal year 2023 because of accelerated growth for a total of $182.5 million that year.
Some said the Legislature could do more.
"We think that it's pretty premature to set a rate cut this early in the session with revenue projections coming out in February," said Heather Andrews, state director for Americans for Prosperity-Utah. "We ask that you as a committee consider that today."
The Legislature could make a bigger cut based on the projections, possibly to 4.6%, Andrews said.
Sixteen states have cut their income tax rates since last year, Andrews said.
Rusty Cannon of the Utah Taxpayer Associations also asked lawmakers to reconsider the amount.
"We think there should be a lot of room to make this even more significant for taxpayers with a deeper income tax cut than even what's proposed now," Cannon said.
The committee recommended approval of the bill, 6-2, with Democrats Luz Escamilla and Gene Davis, both of Salt Lake City, voting against the bill.
"To me, this $160 million should be focusing on helping the more needy ones," Escamilla said.
Davis said one issue that has not been discussed is how low wages are keeping Utah businesses from finding qualified employees.
"We need to look at those issues if we want this state to operate right and make sure that we are doing the business that people are paying taxes for," Davis said.
The income tax reduction is one of several measures that could be debated by the Legislature, McCay said. Changes to the state's Social Security taxation rates and a potential earned income tax credit also could be presented, he said.
The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.