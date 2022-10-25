(The Center Square) - Utah received high marks for being among the top financially-healthy states in the nation, a new report shows.
Utah is ranked fourth in the nation for financial responsibility, fiscal analysts with Truth in Accounting say. However, they predict the state's position may become less certain in the following years due to changes in the stock market and federal aid in the post-COVID economy.
The annual TIA report released Tuesday, which analyzes audit data from all 50 states for fiscal year 2021, indicates Utah was one of the only 19 states that had enough funding in its till to pay all of its bills. This is the 13th consecutive year that Utah was able to maintain a taxpayer surplus, according to the report.
For FY 2021, Utah had a reported $16.5 billion in funds available to pay its $7.7 billion reported in expenses, according to the report. The TIA gave the state a "B" ranking.
"Utah's taxpayers and residents benefit from some of the most responsible financial management practices in the nation," the report said. "Utah has the best record among the 50 states in keeping expenses below revenues. In fact, Utah has done that every year since 2005—even during the Great Recession and now post the onset of a global pandemic. At the end of its most recent fiscal year, Utah had a $8.8 billion surplus, which breaks down to $8,700 per state taxpayer."
TIA analysts noted that Utah's economic condition, like most states in the report, was improved "only on paper due to stock market increases in 2021" and predicted that the state's economic standing could face some uncertainty with the downturns seen in the market.
"The gains recorded previously may not have been realized through the actual sale of the market assets," the report states. "Therefore, the report is expected to look different next year when the market decreases are reflected in Utah's annual statements."
While Utah has been able to maintain financially sound budgeting practices before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state did receive federal grants that offered supple financial support during the pandemic. This also contributed to the state's financial well standing 2021 and makes for further uncertainty, the report indicates.
"The uncertainty surrounding the full economic recovery post-Covid makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits in the coming years," the report said, referring to federal aid received by Utah. "However, the surplus Utah had, and additional funds will help the state weather any future public health or economic crises and downturns in the market."