(The Center Square) – The percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Utah dipped slightly, but the Beehive State has managed to maintain its buzz as one of the top states in the nation for hospital safety, a recent report indicates.
According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rankings, Utah held on to its 3rd-in-the-nation ranking for safety in its medical institutions, even after the percentage of its high-ranked hospitals declined from 55.6% to 51.9% in its most recent evaluation.
Conducted bi-annually, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses an expert panel of physicians to evaluate the overall safety in 3,000 hospitals across the nation based on three metrics: process, structural and outcome measures. These metrics examine safety in terms of everything from staff responsiveness to the outcomes of patient care.
Hospitals that participate in the study are given an “A” through “F” ranking depending on the quality of their services. Detailed reports for each hospital also show the effectiveness of the institution’s ability to manage risks such as infections, surgery complications, harmful events for patients, practice errors, and adequate staffing.
According to the fall 2022 study, 27 Utah hospitals participated in the evaluation during the current period. Of these hospitals, the majority – 14 – were given the highest “A” grading. An additional seven medical facilities were given a “B” rank, while the remaining six hospitals received a “C” rank. No “D” or “F” grades were given to Utah hospitals.
Of the hospitals evaluated, only two previously ranked “A” hospitals saw their scores drop in grading. Mountain View Hospital in Payson, which had consistently received “A” marks since 2019, was given a “B” during the fall 2022 evaluation. Additionally, Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt dropped two letter grades to a “C” rank.
Despite two hospitals falling in rank, three other hospitals in the state saw improvements since the spring 2022 assessment, including Jordan Valley Medical Center that advanced to an “A” rank. According to historical Leapfrog data, the facility located in West Jordan has been steadily improving in recent evaluations, receiving a “B” rank in spring 2022 after receiving a “C” grade in fall 2021.
The other two hospitals who saw improvements in their letter grades were Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton and Jordan Valley Medical Center, West Valley Campus in West Valley City. Both medical facilities moved up their recent ranks from a “C” to a “B” since last May.