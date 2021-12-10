(The Center Square) – The Logan, Utah-Idaho metropolitan area had the lowest unemployment rate in October of any metro area in the country at 1.1%, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
The Provo-Orem, Utah metropolitan area had the second-lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. at 1.2%.
The numbers are part of a larger report showing 252 of the country’s 389 metropolitan areas has an unemployment rate less than the 4.3% national rate in October.
All of Utah’s metropolitan areas had low October unemployment rates with Odgen-Clearfield at 1.3% and the Salt Lake City and St. George areas reporting 1.4%, according to the BLS report
The highest unemployment rate in the U.S. was in the southern California metropolitan area of El Centro at 17.7%.
Utah’s overall unemployment rate for October was 2.2%; down from 3.7% the previous year.
Initial unemployment claims for Utah increased by 693 from 1,058 to 1,751 for the week ending Dec. 4, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor. The total number of insured unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 27 increased by 214 from 5,975 to 6,189, according to the report.
Nationally, initial unemployment claims dropped 43,000 to 184,000 for the week ending Nov. 27. It was the lowest level of initial claims since Sept. 6, 1969, according to the Labor Department. The number of initial claims filed during the same period last year was 853,000.