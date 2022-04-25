(The Center Square) - Utah leaders praised former U.S Senator Orrin Hatch, who passed away Saturday at the age of 88.
Hatch served as Utah's senator for 42 years, from 1977 to 2019. His tenure is the longest of any Republican in the Senate's history.
"Few men have made their mark on the senate as he did," said U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah who succeeded Hatch in the Senate. "Our judiciary, our economy and our national character are more elevated and more secure thanks to his years of leadership."
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called Hatch a friend, mentor and an example.
"I saw countless times how his brilliant mind, quick wit and care for his nation, his state and his colleagues turned pernicious problems into clear paths forward," Lee said in a social media post.
Hatch lived a tremendous life dedicated to public service, Gov. Spencer Cox said.
"We're heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sen. Orrin Hatch," Cox said. "His legacy of public service truly made a difference in our state and nation."
Hatch founded a national policy think tank, the Hatch Foundation, after retiring from the Senate.
"Sen. Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream," said Matt Sandgren, executive director of the Hatch Foundation. "Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life's mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves. From tax and trade to religious liberty and healthcare, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Orrin Hatch."
Funeral services will be announced later, according to a news release from the Hatch Foundation.