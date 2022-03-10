(The Center Square) – Utah lawmakers were flush with cash when they began the 2022 legislative session in January but the money presented unique challenges, they said.
Utah was one of the few states that did well during the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said. The state reopened for business in May 2021 while other states remained closed for what were deemed nonessential services.
All states received pandemic relief funding and U.S. residents received stipends during the pandemic.
"The federal money actually created more sales tax and more income tax, but we actually took that money in Utah and we put it in reserves," Adams told The Center Square. "So we have several hundred millions dollars of income tax and sales tax that we can spend because we were concerned that it was one time-spending that gave us those revenue numbers."
Adams said cutting taxes and funding state services at record levels was the biggest accomplishment of the legislative services in the face of the pandemic.
Lawmakers approved a tax package that reduced the state's income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.85%.
Senate Bill 59 also included Social Security tax cuts and implemented an earned income tax credit for low-to-moderate income residents. Gov. Spencer Cox signed the bill last month.
Lawmakers did not pass a grocery tax credit. Cox proposed a $160 million tax rebate. Democratic lawmakers wanted to eliminate the tax on food altogether.
Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, said she fought hard for the bill.
"Our 1.75% state sales tax on food is regressive and particularly hurts seniors on fixed incomes and working families," Mayne said in an email to The Center Square. "According to USDA research, low-income families contribute 36% of their income to food while high-income families contribute only 8%. This discrepancy has only become more concerning considering the pandemic and its effect on income."
Mayne praised the bipartisan efforts that led to the passage of two water conservation bills.
"Perhaps the two biggest bills in this respect were the $40 million spending bill to restore water to the Great Salt Lake (House Bill 410), which plays a critical role in our environment and economy, and the secondary water metering bill (HB 242) which our water districts have projected a savings of 20-40% with this change," Mayne said. "Water has become an increasingly scarce and precious resource in the west, and I was pleased to see our prioritization of conservation efforts. "
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, agreed.
"We’ve had a theme this session to invest funds and create policies that will have 'generational impacts' and I believe the investments we made in our state’s water will pay dividends in the future," Wilson said in an email.
The state does face a budgeting challenge in the future that Wilson had hoped to address during the session.
"In our constitution, all income tax must be used for public education, higher education, and for programs for children and individuals with disabilities," Wilson said. "This revenue source is rapidly outpacing our sales tax revenue, which funds everything else including social services, public safety, affordable housing, transportation, and other general government services. If nothing is done, in the near future, we will not be able to adequately fund many government programs, which creates a problem for our growing state."