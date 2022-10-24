(The Center Square) - All states should be concerned about immigration issues, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at his monthly news conference Thursday.
Cox said if the problem is not fixed, then everyone needs to help the border states with the costs.
"My governors, my fellow governors who are governors along the border pay a much heavier burden for our country's inability to fix immigration," Cox said in the press conference aired on PBS Utah. "They carry an enormous burden and they deserve more support. But some of those states that don't have migrants coming in need to bear some of that cost, some of that burden and maybe if they did their senators would be much more interested in actually solving the problem."
Cox said the problem at the border concerns both parties and would be easy to solve.
"It is absolutely maddening to me that politicians in Washington, D.C. have put their own self-interests ahead of solving which is the easiest of our most controversial problems to solve," Cox said.
Florida has flown illegal aliens out of the state. One hundred people were sent to Martha's Vineyard from Florida in September. The state is expected to continue with the flights for at least eight months, according to previous reports.
Cox said he didn't think migrants should be bused or flown to other locations without knowing where they are going.
"I don't know exactly what happened with that," Cox said. "I believe in good policy and getting attention so this is something we should all be working together on and trying to figure out."