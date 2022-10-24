(The Center Square) - Utah's fourth and eighth-grade students showed declines in reading and math that educators attribute to the pandemic, but the state fared better than others, according to results from the Nation's Report Card released Monday.
The report assesses math and reading scores from tests taken by fourth and eighth graders between January and March.
Utah fourth grade students showed a decline in reading from 219-216 and a decline in math from 240-235.
Eighth-grade students fared better. Their reading score tests dropped from 267 to 265, while the math score tests dropped from 285 to 282. Neither of the declines is considered statistically significant, according a news release from the Utah State Board of Education.
Utah and the Department of Defense schools were the only ones without a significant decline in eighth-grade math scores, according to the data.
"Utah students demonstrated remarkable resiliency during the pandemic relative to other students in the nation," said State Superintendent of Instruction Sydnee Dickson said. "However, aspects of learning, like many other aspects of our lives, were negatively impacted. Teachers, parents, and students are aware of the changes in academic performance but can take heart in the additional efforts taking place to help all students be better prepared for successful outcomes and opportunities."
Nationally, the test results showed the effects of the pandemic on student learning, according to a news release from the Nation's Report Card.
The average math score for fourth-graders dropped from 241 to 236 and the reading score dropped from 220 to 271. Eighth-grade reading scores dropped from 263 to 260, while reading scores dropped from 282 to 274.
The eighth-grade scores are particularly troubling, according to Daniel J. McGrath, acting associate commissioner for the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics.
"Eighth grade is a pivotal moment in students' mathematics education, as they develop key mathematics skills for further learning and potential careers in mathematics and science," McGrath said. "If left unaddressed, this could alter the trajectories and life opportunities of a whole cohort of young people, potentially reducing their abilities to pursue rewarding and productive careers in mathematics, science, and technology."
The test results are the first assessment of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. Many school systems closed during the pandemic, which forced students to learn at home.
"The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics," said NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr. "The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students' academic growth and their overall wellbeing. It's clear we all need to come together—policymakers and community leaders at every level—as partners in helping our educators, children, and families succeed."