Utah ranked 44th out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. over the past 12 months when it comes to employers struggling to hire workers, according to a report released by WalletHub this week.
Higher numbers on the list indicate employers are having an easier time hiring workers than in other states.
In December 2022, Utah had a job opening rate of 6.30%, while it had a 6.38% rate over the 12-month period, which ended in December 2022.
"Utah employers have the eighth smallest hiring struggle in the US,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square in an email. “The state has some of the lowest job opening rates, both in the latest month -- December 2022, and in the past year. This is an indication that Utah has skilled employees and that employers are able to offer the benefits and flexibility that people are looking for in their jobs. This is good news for the state's economy, as it means that Utah has a stable labor market."
Utah employers have an easier time hiring workers than those in neighboring states, according to the rankings. Wyoming (14th), Idaho (20th), Colorado (21st), Nevada (34th), and Arizona (40th) are having a harder time hiring workers than employers in Utah.
The report says that the 10 states where employers are struggling most to hire people include:
1. Alaska
2. West Virginia
3. Louisiana
4. Montana
5. Iowa
6. South Carolina
7. New Mexico
8. Virginia
9. Tennessee
10. North Dakota
The 10 states (and federal district) where employers are struggling the least to hire people include:
51. New York
50. New Jersey
49. Connecticut
48. Washington
47. Hawaii
46. Florida
45. District of Columbia
44. Utah
43. Indiana
42. Kansas