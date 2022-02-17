(The Center Square) - A bill that would require social media companies to define their policies when moderating comments passed the Utah Senate Business and Labor Committee after a debate over the bill's parameters.
Sen. Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork, introduced a similar bill last year that was passed by the Legislature but vetoed by Gov. Spencer Cox, who said the bill raised significant constitutional concerns.
"The sponsors of the bill have raised valid questions about the impact social media platforms can have on public discourse and debate," Cox said in a letter to lawmakers after his veto last year. "Whatever course of action we take to protect online speech should seek to fully uphold the values enshrined in the First Amendment."
This year's bill has been narrowed down into two parts, McKell said Wednesday during the Senate Business and Labor Committee hearing.
"We want (the social media companies) to have clear terms of service – what are the moderation practices and policies," McKell said. "Second term is simply going to be if you've got content that is removed, the question is if you were notified or not."
The attorney general will enforce violations and companies could be fined up to $1,000 per account violation, according to the bill. Any fines collected would be deposited into a newly formed Protecting Internet Speech Restricted Account.
Other states have filed bills that would fine social media companies from "de-platforming" some politicians. A bill passed by Florida last year was stopped by a federal judge who said, "Balancing the exchange of ideas among private speakers is not a legitimate governmental interest."
As similar bill was considered by Texas lawmakers last year but did not pass the Legislature.
Social media companies that have at least 1 million subscribers could be penalized if the bill passes. That portion of the bill drew opposition from tech companies.
"We are concerned with the definitions, with those definitions of what social media is, particularly the issue around platform and what a platform is," said Elizabeth Converse, executive director of Utah Tech Leads.
McKell said plans are to take some online platforms out of the bill, including marketplace and fitness apps.
Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said he did not think the bill was the answer to concerns of social media and free speech.
"I have a love-hate relationship with social media," Weiler said. "I love the fact that I can post a picture of my grandkids and get 500 likes. I hate the fact that social media companies are trying to censor, not in a government way, what we are capable of seeing. Ultimately, I think the answer is if you don't like the platform you take your ball and go home."
Weiler was the only "no" vote on the bill, which is now under consideration by the full Senate.