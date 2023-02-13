(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is joining a group of attorneys general who are not happy with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Reyes and 19 other attorneys general sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning a leaked internal memo from the Richmond FBI branch that said some Catholic organizations posed an extremist threat.
"Anti-Catholic bigotry appears to be festering in the FBI, and the Bureau is treating Catholics as potential terrorists because of their beliefs," the attorneys general wrote in the letter.
The attorneys general asked for a full explanation of the document’s origins, information on its implementation, and how it has impacted Catholics. They also want to know if the FBI has infiltrated any religious organizations.
The memo distinguishes between what it deems acceptable and unacceptable Catholic practices. It said that “radical-traditionalists” could be “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.”
The memo also said that traditionalist Catholics who reject the reforms from the Second Vatican Council are at greater risk of being extremists. The FBI’s memo said it should start developing “sources with access” in such “places of worship.”
"The memorandum’s targeting of Catholics because they prefer to pray in the ancient liturgical language of the Church, and the tactics it proposes for dealing with those Catholics, harkens back to some of the worst chapters of our past,” the attorneys general wrote. “This country has a sordid history of discrimination against Catholics. An entire political party, the Know-Nothings, formed in the 1850s to decrease the political influence of immigrants and Catholics”—groups that were often interchangeable given the rise of German and Irish immigration in the mid-19th century—and gained 'hundreds of seats in Federal and State Government."
The press release from Reyes’s office said this means the FBI should recruit Catholics to spy on fellow parishioners.
“The FBI’s damage control efforts and promise to review the memo in response to public outrage do not change the fact that this was an internal, official policy document not meant for public knowledge,” the release from Reyes’s office said. “The fact that this document was created in the first place demands answers.”
Other states that had attorneys general sign onto the letter include: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.