FILE - Pope Francis presides over a Mass for the Divine Mercy, in St. Peter's Basilica, on April 24, 2022. Pope Francis on Saturday, May7, 2022, blasted Catholics who, hewing to old-school versions of liturgy like the Latin Mass, have made an ideological battleground of the issue, decrying what he described as devil-inspired divisiveness in the church. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)