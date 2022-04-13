(The Center Square) – Utah ranked in the top spot in a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research that measured COVID-19-related outcomes.
The report measured states' pandemic policies based on health outcomes, economic performance and impact on education.
Utah ranked fourth in employment, fifth for in-person school attendance and eighth in COVID-19-related deaths. Cumulative scores gave the state the top ranking.
"With two years of hindsight, we can finally see how states performed the best during the pandemic," Gov. Spencer Cox said in response to the report. "I’m grateful to the citizens of Utah, health care workers, teachers and everyone involved in Utah having the number one response 'by a considerable margin.' "
The report, which has not been peer-reviewed, was written by University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan, the Heritage Foundation’s Stephen Moore, and Phil Kerpen of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.
One of the key findings is the effect of school closures. Utah was one of only seven states that kept 85% of its schools open during the pandemic, according to the report.
"School closures may ultimately prove to be the most costly policy decision of the pandemic era in both economic and mortality terms," the authors wrote. "One study found that school closures at the end of the previous 2019-2020 school year are associated with 13.8 million years of life lost. An NIH (National Institutes of Health) analysis found that life expectancy for high school graduates is four to six years longer than high school dropouts."
State policymakers were responsible for deciding school closures and lockdowns, according to the report. The authors cited a report from The Rand Corporation that showed lockdowns did not reduce mortality.
“The correlation between health and economy scores is essentially zero, which suggests that states that withdrew the most from economic activity did not significantly improve health by doing so,” the authors wrote.
Other factors could have played a bigger part in COVID-19-related deaths, according to the report.
"Pandemic mortality was greater in states where obesity, diabetes, and old age were more prevalent before the pandemic. Economic activity was less in states that had been intensive in, especially, accommodations and food," the authors wrote. "Still, much residual variation in both mortality and economic activity remains even after controlling for these factors because the 50 states and D.C.(District of Columbia) took very different approaches to confronting the COVID-19 pandemic."