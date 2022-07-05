(The Center Square) - Visitors to some Utah campgrounds may see some new fees next year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The fee increases are part of plan by the Bureau to pay for the maintenance of services and improve the outdoor experiences, according to a news release.
Part of the plan includes a new recreational fee at Fivemile Pass that will be overseen by the Salt Lake Field Office.
The fees would range from $10 for a day pass to $80 for an annual permit per vehicle that includes Fivemile Pass and Knolls Special Recreation Management Area, according to the plan filed by the Bureau.
The plans also include new fees for campgrounds managed by the Richfield and Price field offices. Twelve campgrounds managed by the Price office will now include a fee as will three manage by Richfield, according to the Bureau.
Bureau officials began discussing the fee increases for Richfield office in 2019 and for the Salt Lake and Price field offices in 2020, according to the news release.
The fees are required to be posted in the Federal Register for six months before they take effect. The estimated effective date is Jan. 6, 2023, according to the Bureau.
“Recreating on America’s public lands is more popular than ever, as people seek to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Greg Sheehan, the Bureau's director for Utah. “These recreation fees will generate funding to improve access, refresh campground infrastructure and enhance the BLM’s ability to support local economies.”