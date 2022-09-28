(The Center Square) - West Valley City and Salt Lake City rank in the top 20 of WalletHub's latest list of cities where unemployment is improving the most.
The Wednesday report shows West Valley City's unemployment rate for August was 2.10%. The figure is 2.2% less than July and 29.76% less than August 2021. The city's unemployment rate has dropped 61.30% since August 2020 and is 18.3% lower than in August 2019. The city ranked 11th in the report.
Salt Lake City ranked 18. The city's August unemployment rate was also 2.10%, which is 1.91% higher than in July. The rate is 21.21% less than its August 2021 rate and 61.3% less than its August 2020 rate. Salt Lake City's rate was 12.87% higher in 2019.
Work is changing and will look different in the future, said Dr. Jonathan H. Westover, professor and chair of organizational leadership of the Woodbury School of Business at Utah Valley University.
"While there is no crystal ball here, I think it is safe to say that both the economic trends leading up to the pandemic period, as well as the acceleration of those trends during the pandemic, have vastly reshaped the current nature of work and has thrust us into the future of work," Westover said. "I do not believe we will return to pre-crisis levels. The "new normal" will be more unfilled traditional employee positions coupled with an increasing level of contingent and gig workers."
Local governments should still offer benefits to the unemployed as the labor market continues to recover, according to Westover.
"Most of the federal economic relief programs have ended, leaving many who have lost work struggling to provide the basic necessities of food and shelter," Westover said. "Local authorities can provide resources to aid in rent payments, utilities, and even groceries. Local churches and nonprofits can also step up with food pantries, homeless shelters, and other basic resources to help those who are struggling."